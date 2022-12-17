Argentina's Batistuta does not mind losing goal record to Messi

Former Argentina international Gabriel Batistuta said he was happy to see Lionel Messi overtake him as the country's top scorer at the World Cup in Qatar, where the South Americans are preparing to fight for the title against France on Sunday.

Messi reached 11 World Cup goals in his career after scoring a penalty against Croatia in their 3-0 semi-final win.

"(Messi breaking the record) didn't hurt me at all because I enjoyed it while I had it," Batistuta, 53, said in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarin published on Friday.

"Leo deserves this. If there's one person who has to be up there, it's him.