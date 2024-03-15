    বাংলা

    South Africa's Ngidi to miss IPL in fresh setback for Delhi Capitals

    Delhi have named Australia all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for Ngidi

    Reuters
    Published : 15 March 2024, 11:09 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2024, 11:09 AM

    Delhi Capitals' preparations for the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season suffered another blow on Friday when fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the tournament due to a lower-back injury.

    England batter Brook pulled out of the IPL on Thursday following the death of his grandmother, leaving Delhi without two key players for their campaign.

    South Africa's cricket board (CSA) said on Friday Ngidi sustained the injury last month and was not expected to return to play until April.

    Delhi, who finished ninth in the 2023 edition, get their campaign underway against the Punjab Kings on Mar 23.

