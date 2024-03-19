Mumbai skipper Pandya fit to bowl in IPL, Kohli back in action for Bangalore

"I don't think it will be awkward, or anything different. It will be a nice feeling because we've been playing (together) for 10 years," said Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to the 2022 IPL title in their debut season.

"I've played my whole career under him, and I know he's going to have a hand on my shoulder always.

"He's been travelling, he's been playing. It's been a couple of months since we've seen each other. Once he comes, we'll definitely have a chat."

Mumbai signed English left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood as a replacement for injured Australian Jason Behrendorff on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli will also return to action in the IPL after skipping India's 4-1 test series victory against England due to personal reasons.

"It's really good to be back, firstly playing cricket and just starting off the IPL," Kohli told RCB TV.

"It's always exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season.

"I am pretty happy and excited to be back and I hope all the fans are excited and happy as well."