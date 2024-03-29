Delhi remain winless but Pant shows improvement

Delhi Capitals remained winless in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but captain Rishabh Pant showed improvement as he eyes a place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

Pant suffered a horrific accident in December 2022 when his car hit a central divider, flipped over twice and caught fire necessitating multiple surgeries.

The 26-year-old stumper-batsman was cleared to play the IPL and a strong display in the 10-team league could help him return to the India T20 squad for the World Cup to be co-hosted by West Indies and the United States.