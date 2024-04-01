Pant bides his time to help Delhi get first win of the season

Pant had notched scores of 18 and 28 as Delhi lost their first two games of the season but his half-century was key to their win on Sunday.

"Yes, that one-and-a-half years was a wait but at the same time you've got to keep doing what you can as a cricketer and keep learning from it," said Pant, who is also eyeing a place in the India squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in June.

"I think I always had self-belief that whatever happens in life, I need to be back on the ground. That was the thought process and I never thought about anything else.