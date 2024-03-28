    বাংলা

    Hussey hails Ravindra for making fast start to IPL career

    New Zealand all-rounder Ravindra emerged as a hot prospect for IPL teams after finishing as the fourth-highest scorer in the 50-overs World Cup in India last year with 578 runs including three centuries

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2024, 12:58 PM
    Updated : 28 March 2024, 12:58 PM

    Keeping a clear head and showing plenty of positive intent has helped Chennai Super Kings batsman Rachin Ravindra make a strong start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, the team's batting coach Michael Hussey said.

    Some Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans had hoped Ravindra would join them, given his roots in the city, but having joined their fierce southern rivals Chennai in the player auction the 24-year-old has hit the ground running in his debut IPL season.

    "Yeah, he's had a great start. It's been awesome to watch. He's just come here full of energy and he just wants to learn so much and make a positive impact on the team environment. It's fantastic," former Australia batsman Hussey told reporters.

    "He's enjoying his time and soaking up as much knowledge as he possibly can."

    After taking two catches - including a stunner to dismiss Virat Kohli - and making 37 off 15 balls in Chennai's win over Bengaluru last week, Ravindra smashed 46 off 20 balls to lay the platform for Tuesday's 63-run victory over Gujarat Titans.

    "He really feeds off the crowd as well. Once he got a couple of good shots away early (against Gujarat), his confidence grew and he believed he could perform on this stage," Hussey added.

    "I think he's gone out there with a clear mind and positive attitude."

