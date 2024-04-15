Pollard backs under-fire Pandya as Mumbai lose again

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard has no doubts that their fans will be singing Hardik Pandya's praises again despite the team's faltering Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign under the all-rounder.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to the title in their debut season in 2022, moved to Mumbai this season and replaced Rohit Sharma as captain.

Rohit had led Mumbai to five IPL titles between 2013-20 and the move to replace him as captain has not gone down well with a large number of Mumbai fans, who booed Pandya even in their home games.

Rohit smashed an unbeaten 105 against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday but Mumbai still slumped to their fourth loss in six matches, dropping to eighth in the 10-team league.