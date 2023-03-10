    বাংলা

    Arsenal conceding too many simple goals, says Arteta

    Arteta was unhappy with the north London side as they conceded two goals for the second successive game

    Reuters
    Published : 10 March 2023, 08:28 AM
    Updated : 10 March 2023, 08:28 AM

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta urged his team to improve their defence after they had to fight back to earn a 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

    Arsenal went ahead in the 22nd minute through William Saliba but Goncalo Inacio equalised in the 34th minute before Paulinho made it 2-1 in the 55th. The visitors finally levelled terms when Hidemasa Morita netted an own goal in the 62nd minute.

    Arteta was unhappy with the north London side as they conceded two goals for the second successive game following their 3-2 Premier League win over Bournemouth last weekend.

    "We are conceding too many simple goals and we've talked about the importance of boxes, and especially in a competition where you are in or out," Arteta told reporters.

    "Today we didn't defend that well enough, and we have to do better up against our opponents."

    Arteta said the team lacked their usual attacking threat owing to the absence of some key players, including striker Gabriel Jesus who is yet to reach full fitness after suffering a knee injury at the World Cup in early December.

    "We had some positives because we showed a lot of resilience to get back in the game, but we need to defend our box much better and we have to be in the return leg to beat them," Arteta added.

    The second leg will be played at the Emirates on March 16.

    Premier League leaders Arsenal, who have a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, will travel to Fulham for Sunday's league game.

    Europa League
    RELATED STORIES
    Arsenal's Fabio Vieira and Ben White in action with Sporting CP's Marcus Edwards in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg tie at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal on March 9, 2023.
    Arsenal fight back to draw at Sporting
    The Gunners dominated the early stages and took the lead but Sporting soon equalised before going ahead after half-time
    Europa League - Group A - Arsenal v FC Zurich - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 3, 2022 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts Action Images via
    Arsenal dressing room united: Elneny
    Aubameyang was stripped of the team's captaincy after falling out with Arteta over disciplinary issues last season
    Rafael Nadal of Spain, right, and Fabio Fognini of Italy shake hands after the match on day four of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Sep 1, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA;
    Nadal says 'a part of his life left' when Federer retired
    The pair faced each other 40 times over the last two decades in one of sport's most enduring rivalries, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 24-16
    Football - Champions League - Group H - Juventus v Paris St Germain - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 2, 2022 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action with Juventus' Fabio Miretti and Manuel Locatelli
    PSG win 2-1 at Juventus
    Forward Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when he received the ball from Lionel Messi and unleashed a low shot inside the far post

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher