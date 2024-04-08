Arsenal favourites against Bayern but Arteta wary of Kane threat

In-form Arsenal will be seeking to set the record straight when they face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday but will be wary of a familiar face who simply loves scoring against the Gunners.

The last time the two clubs clashed in the competition in 2017, Bayern Munich won both legs of their last-16 tie 5-1 -- a humiliating outcome that underlined Arsenal's decline.

Arsenal only returned to the Champions League this season and have thrived, reaching their first quarter-final since the 2009-10 season while challenging for the Premier League title.

Such is their form and Bayern's current struggles that they will go up against the six-times champions as favourites to set up a clash against either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

But the sight of former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in Munich's ranks will be a concern for the home faithful.

Kane scored a record 14 goals in 19 north London derbies and the England captain will be fired-up to bring his former team's rivals and current Premier League leaders back down to earth.