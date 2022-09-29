Injuries went up by 20% last season amid packed schedule: study

Injuries across Europe's five major leagues rose by 20% last season and cost clubs in the region of half a billion pounds, a new study has found, raising concerns about player welfare amid fixture congestion.

Insurance broker Howden's European Football Injury Index for the 2021-22 season estimated that injury costs went up by 29% to 513.2 million pounds ($559.6 million), with French champions Paris St Germain topping that list at 34.2 million pounds.

Injury cost is calculated by multiplying the daily cost of a player by the number of days they were unavailable. Wage inflation also played a part in that increase.

The Premier League reported the most injuries (1,231) followed by the German Bundesliga (1,205) and Spain's LaLiga (848).