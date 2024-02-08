Haller strike sends Ivory Coast to Cup of Nations final

It was all proof of the Ivorian dominance as they continued their revival after squeezing through the first round as the last of the best third-placed group finishers.

A 4-0 loss to tiny Equatorial Guinea and the subsequent sacking of veteran French coach Jean Louis Gasset is now all forgotten amid the celebrations of a capacity home crowd.

"It's like a dream for us. Two weeks ago we were far from thinking about the final. Overall I think this win was well deserved," said Emerse Fae, who took over as interim coach.

DR Congo’s best opportunity came at the end of a mazy dribbling run from substitute Theo Bongonda early in the second half but he hit the side netting with his shot.

The Congolese were attempting to reach their first final in 50 years while the Ivorians are the first hosts to make the final in the last nine tournaments since Egypt in 2006.

"Little details made the difference tonight. We knew we had the capacity to move forward to the final but we were up against a very good Ivorian side," said Congolese coach Sebastien Desabre.

DR Congo will play South Africa in the third place playoff in Abidjan on Saturday.