Man City to face Chelsea in FA Cup semi-finals, Man Utd play Coventry

Coventry are the lowest ranked side left in the competition after the Championship club upset Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 on Saturday with two injury-time goals to reach the semis for only the second time in their history.

"To go to the final we have to win against Coventry, we will have to play at our best," United boss Erik ten Hag told ITV.

"We saw that Coventry have great spirit, a great mentality. We will prepare our best to play in the final."

Chelsea came out on top in a six-goal thriller, beating Leicester City 4-2 to reach the semi-finals of a second competition this season.