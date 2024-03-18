    বাংলা

    Man City to face Chelsea in FA Cup semi-finals, Man Utd play Coventry

    Chelsea came out on top in a six-goal thriller beating Leicester City 4-2 to reach the semi-finals

    Reuters
    Published : 17 March 2024, 08:05 PM
    Updated : 17 March 2024, 08:05 PM

    Holders Manchester City will play Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals in an all-Premier League clash next month while Manchester United take on Coventry City after the draw for the last four was made on Sunday. 

    United won a thrilling quarter-final against Liverpool, beating their arch rivals 4-3 in extra time to deny Juergen Klopp a fairytale sendoff in his final season. The Anfield side were in contention for four trophies before Sunday's loss. 

    Coventry are the lowest ranked side left in the competition after the Championship club upset Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 on Saturday with two injury-time goals to reach the semis for only the second time in their history. 

    "To go to the final we have to win against Coventry, we will have to play at our best," United boss Erik ten Hag told ITV. 

    "We saw that Coventry have great spirit, a great mentality. We will prepare our best to play in the final." 

    Chelsea came out on top in a six-goal thriller, beating Leicester City 4-2 to reach the semi-finals of a second competition this season. 

    Despite their dire league form with Chelsea 11th in the table, Mauricio Pochettino's expensive but young side also made the final of the League Cup earlier this season, losing to Liverpool. 

    United are the second-most successful side in the FA Cup with 12 wins, behind Arsenal's record haul of 14 titles, while Chelsea have lifted the cup eight times and Manchester City seven. Coventry have won the FA Cup only once in 1987. 

    The semi-finals will be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 20-21. 

    The FA Cup final will also be played at Wembley on May 25, six days after the last day of the Premier League season. 

