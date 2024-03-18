Chelsea substitutes strike late to snatch FA Cup win over Leicester

However, a horrible mistake from Chelsea's France defender Axel Disasi gifted Leicester a goal in the 51st minute when his pass back from distance flew straight into his own goal.

Ten minutes later Stephy Malvididi produced a stunning individual goal, dribbling and sidestepping Malo Gusto before curling the ball into the top corner to put Leicester level.

In the 71st, Leicester's Callum Doyle clipped Nicolas Jackson's heel as the striker raced towards goal.

Referee Andy Madley signalled a penalty and a yellow card but after a VAR check he ruled that the foul had happened just outside the penalty area and changed the yellow to a red because Jackson had been clear on goal.

Chelsea besieged the Leicester area, producing a total of 26 shots to the Championship side's five, but they also missed a hatful of chances and were guilty of many misplaced passes.

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has suffered criticism for some of his side’s performances in the league this season, said the game had been tougher than it needed to be.

“Because if we score in the first half all the chances we create, it is finished in 45 minutes," he said.

He added that fans who have booed Chelsea off the pitch in some recent games should trust him.

"Fans are entitled to show their emotion. For us we try to emphasise with our fans not to criticise. They want the best for our team and players. But we are in a project. We need support and to really believe. We are trying to build something."

He said he would support Sterling who was booed off when substituted after missing a couple of big chances as well as the penalty.