Perfect Palmer hits four as Chelsea thrash woeful Everton 6-0

CHELSEA SQUABBLE

Jackson made it 4-0 just before the break and Palmer’s fourth came from the penalty spot in the 64th minute but only after captain Conor Gallagher had to intervene to shove away Jackson and Noni Madueke as they squabbled for the ball after the latter was brought down in the box.

The calmly-taken penalty took Palmer alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland at the top of the league scoring charts with 20 and his tally in all competitions to 23 as he became the first Chelsea player to reach 20 since Eden Hazard in 2018/19.

Pochettino was furious about the penalty taking incident that preceded it, though, apologising for the "bad image" it sent around the world. "I made it clear that I won't accept this again - I promise that," he said.

Young substitute Gilchrist smashed home the sixth goal in the final minute to leave the Chelsea fans dreaming of Europe, and while it might not be a return to the Champions League they won in 2021, it would still represent progress after they looked marooned in mid-table two months ago.

Everton, in contrast, remain in dire danger of a first relegation since 1951 and face a massive home showdown with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Sunday having seen their goal difference, as well as their confidence, take a hammering.

"We underperformed - the most embarrassed I have felt as an individual," said centre back James Tarkowski.

"It shows where we are at today, we can only apologise to the fans who supported us. It is on the players. It is not on the manager and the staff. No excuses on our behalf. We need to brush ourselves down as we have a big few weeks coming up."