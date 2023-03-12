Liverpool stunned by Bournemouth, Tottenham back on track

Leeds United twice came from a goal down to draw 2-2 at home to in-form Brighton and Hove Albion, although they ended the day back in the bottom three.

Southampton, who face third-placed Manchester United on Sunday are bottom with 21 points from 25 games with Leeds in 19th place on 23 points, the same as West Ham United who are in action against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Everton are up to 15th with 25 points, ahead of Leicester and Bournemouth who have 24.

PENALTY MISS

Liverpool's record 7-0 hammering of Manchester United last weekend was expected to be followed up with another three points against a struggling Bournemouth side.

Three goals would have seen Liverpool equal the Premier League record of 12 goals against a single club in one season.

But Bournemouth had other ideas and resisted some early pressure before Billing steered home in the 28th minute.

Mohamed Salah blazed a second-half penalty wide for Liverpool and Bournemouth held on for a precious win.

"The game was pretty much the opposite of what we wanted to show and to do today," a frustrated Klopp said.

"I think we played for pretty much 95 minutes the game Bournemouth wanted to play and a few minutes maybe, a few moments, we did the stuff we wanted to do."

Tottenham's season appeared to be fizzling out after a 0-0 draw with AC Milan on Wednesday sent them out of the Champions League to leave huge doubts about whether manager Antonio Conte would even last until the end of the season.

But they responded positively with Kane's header in the 19th minute and a 35th-minute penalty putting them in control against a Forest side who offered little until it was too late.

Kane has now reached 20 goals in at least six Premier League campaigns, something only Alan Shearer and Sergio Aguero had previously managed.

Son Heung-min was also on target for Tottenham who suddenly look well-placed to claim fourth spot for the second successive season under Conte.

Chelsea remain in 10th place but the pressure is lifting off Graham Potter after goals by Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic earned them the points at Leicester.

"Three wins in the week at this level is very pleasing. Now we have to follow that up with a win next weekend," Potter said.