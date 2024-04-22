Liverpool beat Fulham 3-1 to climb level with Arsenal

Jota sealed the win in the 72nd minute with his 100th English club career goal across all competitions with a low strike inside the far post after a pass from Cody Gakpo.

"For 80 minutes we played a really good game," Klopp told the BBC. "I didn't like the last 10 minutes of the first half and they got the goal. But that's alright because I loved the second half.

"We could show again what we did really well in the first half - we kept the ball, created, and scored some good goals. We had some good chances on top of that too. We made some changes and the boys did really well."

The match was three days after Liverpool were eliminated from the Europa League by Atalanta in the quarter-finals, and Klopp started with talisman Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister on the bench until they came on as 74th-minute substitutes.

Liverpool play two more away games in the next six days, against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday and at West Ham United on Saturday.

With Manchester City not playing until Thursday when they visit Brighton, Liverpool could move four points ahead of their rivals albeit having played two games more.

"I get 'scoreboard pressure' but do you think Man City care? I don't care," Klopp said.

"We focus on ourselves. I say everything I think will help, I'm not sure this will help. It's a really tough game. We face Everton, which is not a normal game. It will be tricky but we will give it a go."