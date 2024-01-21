    বাংলা

    De Rossi enjoys winning start at Roma as El Shaarawy shines

    Stephan El Shaarawy helps the capital club snap a three-match winless streak in Serie A with a 2-1 home win over Hellas Verona

    Turaj Ahmad
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 05:27 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 05:27 AM

    Stephan El Shaarawy orchestrated both goals for AS Roma as they snapped a three-match winless streak in Serie A with a 2-1 home win over Hellas Verona on Saturday, securing newly appointed manager Daniele De Rossi a perfect start.

    After 19 minutes, Roma broke the deadlock as El Shaarawy made a run into the box before passing to the unmarked Romelu Lukaku, who scored his ninth league goal of the season.

    Six minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead as El Shaarawy flicked a cross towards Lorenzo Pellegrini at the back post and the midfielder volleyed into the roof of the net.

    Verona had a chance to get back into the match shortly after the hour mark when they were awarded a penalty for a handball on Diego Llorente, but Milan Djuric's spot kick went wide.

    They finally pulled one back in the 76th minute when Michael Folorunsho unleashed a curled shot from around 30 metres, catching Roma keeper Rui Patricio off guard as the ball slipped through his gloves.

    Roma are eighth with 32 points, while 18-placed Verona sit in the relegation zone with 17 points.

    "We must celebrate victories and recreate enthusiasm here, so even though the team did not play very well in the final 25 minutes, they showed heart, determination and brought home the result," De Rossi told DAZN.

    "I really liked the first half, but if you do the same moves without the right pace, without moving the ball quickly and without remembering why you are doing it, then you are going to struggle."

    The atmosphere at the crowded Stadio Olimpico was mostly vibrant and supportive as fans gathered to witness the start of a new era following the departure of coach Jose Mourinho.

    The 60-year-old Portuguese manager was sacked earlier in the week after the club won only one of their last six league matches. Many supporters held up banners thanking Mourinho for his contribution to the club.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - January 20, 2024 AC Milan's Mike Maignan applauds fans after the match REUTERS
    Milan keeper Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism
    The Frenchman briefly left the pitch in protest after being subjected to racist chants during his side's 3-2 against Udinese
    Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - January 20, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates after Piero Hincapie scores their third goal REUTERS
    Leverkusen grab last-gasp win at Leipzig
    The Bundesliga leaders twice came back from a goal down before netting the winner in injury time to maintain their unbeaten run in the league
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Luton Town - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 11, 2023 General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS
    Manchester United appoints Omar Berrada as CEO
    Berrada currently holds the position of director of football operations at City Football Group, the parent of United's local rivals City
    AFC Asian Cup - Group E - Jordan v South Korea - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 20, 2024 Jordan's Yazan Al Arab scores an own goal and South Korea's second REUTERS/Molly Darlington
    S Korea held by Jordan in Asian Cup
    They had taken the lead with a penalty from Son Heung-min

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024