De Rossi enjoys winning start at Roma as El Shaarawy shines

Stephan El Shaarawy orchestrated both goals for AS Roma as they snapped a three-match winless streak in Serie A with a 2-1 home win over Hellas Verona on Saturday, securing newly appointed manager Daniele De Rossi a perfect start.

After 19 minutes, Roma broke the deadlock as El Shaarawy made a run into the box before passing to the unmarked Romelu Lukaku, who scored his ninth league goal of the season.

Six minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead as El Shaarawy flicked a cross towards Lorenzo Pellegrini at the back post and the midfielder volleyed into the roof of the net.