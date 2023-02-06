    বাংলা

    Real's Vinicius Jr victim again of racist abuse in Mallorca

    Vinicius has been subjected to racial abuse by fans on at least three occasions

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 05:52 AM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 05:52 AM

    Mallorca fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. in their Son Moix stadium during their 1-0 upset win against the La Liga holders on Sunday.

    Supporters could be heard calling the 22-year-old Brazilian player a monkey in a video published by streaming company DAZN on social media.

    Mallorca did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a radio interview club manager Javier Aguirre denied that his players had targeted Vinicius in the ill-tempered match, in which the Brazilian suffered 10 fouls, the most endured by any player in La Liga this season.

    Vinicius has been subjected to racial abuse by fans on at least three occasions - at Camp Nou against Barcelona in November 2021, at Atletico in September 2022 and at Valladolid in late December 2022.

    Spanish police are also investigating a possible hate crime against the Brazilian after a mannequin wearing his No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the club's training centre ahead of the Madrid derby two weeks ago.

    The mannequin was hung next to a banner in Atletico Madrid's red and white colours that read "Madrid hates Real" during the early hours of Jan. 26, police said.

    Prosecutors in Madrid decided not press charges over racist chanting aimed at Vinicius in September after finding it had "lasted a few seconds" and had not constituted a crime.

    In December, Vinicius accused La Liga of continuing to do nothing about racist fans at matches, after videos on social media showed some shouting abuse and throwing objects at him during a match the previous day at Valladolid.

    Pele, Neymar and other leading Brazilian figures leapt to the defence of Vinicius in September after a panelist on a Spanish football show criticised the forward.

    The panelist said Vinicius was not respecting opponents with his celebrations, comparing his behaviour to that of a monkey - which immediately sparked a backlash on social media.

    Vinicius issued a two-minute video statement at the time in response to what he called a "xenophobic and racist" insult, saying he "won't stop dancing" and that "the happiness of a black Brazilian being successful in Europe bothers" many people.

    Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Vinicius's team mates have been urging La Liga and authorities to take action to protect the Brazilian from what they are calling "a hunt" by rivals' defenders.

    Having suffered 79 fouls so far this season, Vinicius is the most fouled player in Europe's top seven leagues by a big margin, followed by his countryman Neymar at PSG with 59 fouls.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - La Liga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Feb 5, 2023 FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati in action with Sevilla's Loic Bade.
    Barca thrash Sevilla 3-0 to extend their La Liga lead
    Barca top La Liga standings on 53 points, eight ahead of second-placed Real Madrid and 14 above third-placed Real Sociedad
    Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - Feb 5, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal with Dejan Kulusevski and Eric Dier and becomes Tottenham Hotspur's all time top goalscorer.
    Kane breaks Greaves Tottenham goal record
    The 29-year-old struck to earn his side a 1-0 win over Manchester City, taking his Premier League total goals to 200
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 20, 2021 Australia's Cameron Green in action.
    Hazlewood to miss first India Test, McDonald hopeful of Green return
    Cameroon Green damaged his right index finger during the Boxing Day Test and was given clearance to return to training by Monday following surgery
    MMA fighter Conor McGregor departs Blanchardstown Court after appearing in relation to motoring offences, in Dublin, Ireland, Jun 23, 2022.
    McGregor to make UFC return against Chandler
    The former lightweight and featherweight champion last fought Jul 10, 2021, in a rematch against Dustin Poirier and broke his left leg

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher