Real's Vinicius Jr victim again of racist abuse in Mallorca

Mallorca fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. in their Son Moix stadium during their 1-0 upset win against the La Liga holders on Sunday.

Supporters could be heard calling the 22-year-old Brazilian player a monkey in a video published by streaming company DAZN on social media.

Mallorca did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a radio interview club manager Javier Aguirre denied that his players had targeted Vinicius in the ill-tempered match, in which the Brazilian suffered 10 fouls, the most endured by any player in La Liga this season.

Vinicius has been subjected to racial abuse by fans on at least three occasions - at Camp Nou against Barcelona in November 2021, at Atletico in September 2022 and at Valladolid in late December 2022.