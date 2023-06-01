IPL chairman sees no threat from new T20 leagues

"Even the in-stadia experience of the fans has been phenomenal, and going forward it's only going to get better."

The IPL's popularity has remained undimmed since its 2008 inception and the Indian cricket board's (BCCI) policy of not allowing its own players to participate in foreign leagues has helped ensure its preeminence.

Dhumal said the IPL would remain a 10-team event but the number of matches, currently 74 per season, might go up to 94 if it gets a bigger window in the calendar prepared by the governing International Cricket Council (ICC).

While the IPL offers life-changing money for most of its participants, the global cricketers' association has called for players to receive a bigger share of the league's revenue.

Dhumal, however, said there had been no discussions about increasing the $11.5 million salary cap for each franchise.

"We will have to consult the franchises and team owners before taking a call," he said.

"While we still have 10 months before the next IPL, a lot of discussion will have to take place before anything like that happens."

Dhumal, who is also a senior BCCI official, also dismissed media reports that the IPL was planning to stage matches in Saudi Arabia or to help the oil-rich country set up its own T20 league.

"It's the ICC's job to grow the game outside the traditional pockets," Dhumal said. "BCCI has helped nations in the past but as far as a T20 league in Saudi Arabia is considered, it's all speculation."