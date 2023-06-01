    বাংলা

    IPL chairman sees no threat from new T20 leagues

    The landscape is changing with lucrative leagues starting up in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa this year

    Reuters
    Published : 1 June 2023, 09:11 AM
    Updated : 1 June 2023, 09:11 AM

    The Indian Premier League's (IPL) stature as the world's top Twenty20 competition is secure despite the emergence of similar franchise-based tournaments around the world, its chairman Arun Singh Dhumal said.

    The IPL, with an estimated brand value of $8.4 billion, continues to attract the world's top players and coaches with the kind of money T20 competitions in Australia and England can only dream of.

    The landscape is changing, however, with lucrative leagues starting up in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa this year, while Major League Cricket gets underway in the United States next month.

    Even if players now have more choice where to take their talent than ever before, Dhumal was confident the IPL would retain its primacy in franchise cricket.

    "We don't see anyone else as our competition, there is none even close to IPL," he told Reuters by telephone.

    "Our best wishes to all the boards starting their own T20 leagues, but I don't think any of them can be a threat to IPL."

    Dhumal's conviction stems from the strong viewership numbers for this year's IPL, which concluded on Monday, especially from the league's digital partner.

    Jio Cinema, in a statement on Wednesday, said more than 120 million unique viewers had tuned in to watch Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in a dramatic final, with a peak concurrency of 32.1 million.

    "It has been a phenomenal success, and largely because of the sheer competitiveness of this year's tournament," Dhumal added.

    "Most of the matches went down to the wire and there were plenty of last-over thrillers. We got a phenomenal response from the fans. Our viewership grew manifold and our broadcast and digital partners both are excited.

    "Even the in-stadia experience of the fans has been phenomenal, and going forward it's only going to get better."

    The IPL's popularity has remained undimmed since its 2008 inception and the Indian cricket board's (BCCI) policy of not allowing its own players to participate in foreign leagues has helped ensure its preeminence.

    Dhumal said the IPL would remain a 10-team event but the number of matches, currently 74 per season, might go up to 94 if it gets a bigger window in the calendar prepared by the governing International Cricket Council (ICC).

    While the IPL offers life-changing money for most of its participants, the global cricketers' association has called for players to receive a bigger share of the league's revenue.

    Dhumal, however, said there had been no discussions about increasing the $11.5 million salary cap for each franchise.

    "We will have to consult the franchises and team owners before taking a call," he said.

    "While we still have 10 months before the next IPL, a lot of discussion will have to take place before anything like that happens."

    Dhumal, who is also a senior BCCI official, also dismissed media reports that the IPL was planning to stage matches in Saudi Arabia or to help the oil-rich country set up its own T20 league.

    "It's the ICC's job to grow the game outside the traditional pockets," Dhumal said. "BCCI has helped nations in the past but as far as a T20 league in Saudi Arabia is considered, it's all speculation."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket fans, with their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flag colours, pose for a picture ahead of the first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup super 12 stage in Dubai, in Ahmedabad, India, Oct 23, 2021.
    Asia Cup fate to be decided during IPL final
    Cricket chiefs from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would attend the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where a final decision would be taken
    Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
    Chennai stand between Gujarat and IPL history
    Chennai will have an opportunity to match Mumbai's five IPL titles in what could be their talismanic leader Dhoni's final season
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 3, 2019 General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match
    Schedule delay leaves World Cup without buzz five months out
    The lack of information, which is unusual for a major sporting event, might be annoying for fans planning to travel to India
    Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - February 17, 2023 Umpire Michael Gough signals for a no-ball REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    ICC scraps soft signal ahead of WTC final
    The soft signal has attracted criticism in the past, with England Test captain Ben Stokes and ex-India skipper Virat Kohli calling for changes to the rule

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan