Jadeja reaches IPL milestone in Chennai's win over Kolkata

The 35-year-old joins Virat Kohli (110), Suresh Raina (109), Kieron Pollard (103) and Rohit Sharma (100) for most catches by a fielder in the IPL.

"I don't count my catches," he said during the mid-innings break.

After the match Jadeja said he always enjoys bowling in Chennai.

"My plan was just to bowl in good areas. I have practiced a lot here and if you bowl in good areas it will definitely assist you," he added.

Chennai, who came into the match after back-to-back losses, are fourth in the standings with three wins from five games.