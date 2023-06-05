Benzema scores on farewell but Real held at home by Bilbao

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema netted a penalty in his final LaLiga game at the Bernabeu but was unable to inspire them to victory as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Real announced that Ballon d'Or winner Benzema will leave the club as a free agent in the close season after 14 trophy-laden years, with the French striker linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

After Thibaut Courtois saved a Mikel Vesga penalty early in the first half, Bilbao took the lead in the 49th minute through Oihan Sancet, who stabbed a tame effort at the goalkeeper before rifling in the rebound for his 10th league goal of the season.