    Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble

    He played the Premier League for Newcastle and Everton, on loan from Chelsea

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 08:27 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 08:27 AM

    Ghana international winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey, the vice president of his club Hatayspor told media on Tuesday.

    Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was reported missing in Turkey's Hatay province following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down thousands of buildings, killing some 5,000 people, in several Turkish and Syrian cities on Monday.

    "Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble," club vice president Mustafa Ozak told Radyo Gol.

    Atsu, 31, played in the Premier League for Newcastle United and Everton, on loan from Chelsea, and joined Hatayspor in September. He was last selected to play for Ghana in 2019, but has not officially retired from international football.

    Ozat told BeIN Sports on Monday several players and officials had been rescued from the rubble.

    Premier League
