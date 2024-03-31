Cambridge double their double against Oxford in boat race

Cambridge's men and women rowers secured the double against Oxford for a second year in a row in the university boat race on Saturday.

The four mile course, more than three times the length of a standard Olympic race, is one of the world's oldest amateur sporting events.

The week leading up to this year's race brought with it mounting concerns about inclement weather and alarming levels of bacterial contamination in the River Thames that hosts the annual event.

But the spring sunshine peeked through fluffy white clouds as the races kicked off on Saturday afternoon, with thousands of spectators lining the course that runs from Putney to Mortlake.

In the men's race, Cambridge took the lead early on, even as both teams were warned in the opening minutes for oar clashes.