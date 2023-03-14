Amid dark days for Chinese football, youth team provide glimmer of hope

Chinese football has offered few reasons for optimism in recent years but there was a sliver of light on the far horizon when the country's youth team departed Uzbekistan on Monday after exiting the Under-20 Asian Cup.

Coach Antonio Puche and his team flew out of Tashkent after a narrow quarter-final defeat at the hands of 12-times champions South Korea that saw China narrowly miss out on a place at the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia later this year.

Rather than despondence at adding to the lengthy list of Chinese footballing failures, Puche thought his team had restored a bid of pride.

"Before we came here nobody believed in this team, only the people inside our dressing room, our staff, our players, our people," said the 50-year-old Spaniard.

"Nobody believed. In this situation we are very, very happy because we are in the top eight in Asia, this team."

The senior China team has not appeared at the World Cup since their debut in 2002, and no Chinese men's team at any level has qualified for the finals of a global tournament since 2005.