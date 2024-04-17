9 flights from Dhaka to Dubai, Sharjah cancelled over UAE floods

Flash floods triggered by unprecedented rainfall in the United Arab Emirates have forced airlines to cancel nine flights from Dhaka to Dubai and Sharjah.

The flights had been scheduled to take off in the 24 hours from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of Shahjalal International Airport,

Five of the flights were of Air Arabia, two of Emirates and two of Flydubai.

Authorities and communities across the UAE were clearing debris on Wednesday after a torrential downpour killed at least one person and caused damage to homes and businesses.