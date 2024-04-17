9 flights from Dhaka to Dubai, Sharjah cancelled over UAE floods

Flash floods triggered by unprecedented rainfall in the United Arab Emirates have forced airlines to cancel nine flights from Dhaka to Dubai and Sharjah.
The flights had been scheduled to take off in the 24 hours from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of Shahjalal International Airport,
Five of the flights were of Air Arabia, two of Emirates and two of Flydubai.
Authorities and communities across the UAE were clearing debris on Wednesday after a torrential downpour killed at least one person and caused damage to homes and businesses.
The UAE witnessed a record rainfall with 254 mm falling in Al Ain on Tuesday in less than 24 hours, according to the national meteorology centre. That was the most since records began in 1949, before the country was established in 1971.
Although heavy rains had eased later on in the day, disruptions continued on Wednesday with airlines suspending check-in for passengers departing Dubai airport until midnight.
Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest, said it was facing significant disruptions after the heavy rains delayed or diverted flights and had impacted flight crews.