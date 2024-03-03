Bournemouth heap more misery on Burnley with 2-0 away win

Burnley dominated possession, with 80% of the ball at one stage, but they lacked accuracy with the final pass into the box while Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto made a superb save from a Jacob Bruun Larsen free-kick just before halftime.

Semenyo sealed the points late on after a solo run when the Ghanaian cut in from the left and saw his shot deflected into the net as Bournemouth moved to 31 points and sit 13th.

Burnley remain second-bottom after a fourth straight loss, 11 points from the safety zone with 11 games left.