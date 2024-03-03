    বাংলা

    Bournemouth heap more misery on Burnley with 2-0 away win

    They Bournemouth took the lead after 13 minutes through Kluivert

    Reuters
    Published : 3 March 2024, 03:58 PM
    Updated : 3 March 2024, 03:58 PM

    Bournemouth extended relegation-battling Burnley's Premier League winless run to nine matches with a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor on Sunday after goals from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo gave Andoni Iraola's side their first win in 2024.

    Bournemouth took the lead after 13 minutes through Kluivert who latched onto a long ball over the top and outsmarted Dara O'Shea with a quick turn before firing past James Trafford.

    Burnley dominated possession, with 80% of the ball at one stage, but they lacked accuracy with the final pass into the box while Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto made a superb save from a Jacob Bruun Larsen free-kick just before halftime.

    Semenyo sealed the points late on after a solo run when the Ghanaian cut in from the left and saw his shot deflected into the net as Bournemouth moved to 31 points and sit 13th.

    Burnley remain second-bottom after a fourth straight loss, 11 points from the safety zone with 11 games left.

