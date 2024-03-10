    বাংলা

    Bournemouth fight back to draw 2-2 with Sheffield United

    Sheffield have the worst defensive record in the league and have now conceded 74 goals with 10 games left in the season

    Published : 9 March 2024, 06:11 PM
    Bournemouth denied Sheffield United their second Premier League victory of the year when they fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. 

    United looked set to earn three points at 2-1 when the clock struck 90 minutes but Bournemouth's Enes Unal equalised to pile even more pressure on the visitors' faint survival hopes. 

    The draw was just enough to move United off the bottom of the table, up one spot to 19th on 14 points — a point above Burnley who have a game in hand. Bournemouth are 13th on 32. 

    United are now 10 points from the safety zone. 

    After Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke slipped and missed a 15th minute penalty, Gustavo Hamer gave United the lead when he pounced on a rebound to score in the 27th minute after Jayden Bogle's attempt was saved by goalkeeper Neto. 

    United defender Jack Robinson doubled the advantage minutes after halftime when Bournemouth failed to clear after a set piece to give Chris Wilder's side hope of a rare win. 

    Solanke, Bournemouth's leading scorer in the league this season with 14 goals, then seemed to have pulled one back but VAR ruled out his close-range shot for handball. 

    But substitute Dango Ouattara did reduce the arrears in the 74th minute when he soared above the defence to score with a powerful header from a corner at the near post. 

    Bournemouth were in the ascendancy and, with time running out, Unal scored in added time when he latched onto Ouattara's flick on to stab home and rescue a point for the hosts. 

    United have the worst defensive record in the league and have now conceded 74 goals with 10 games left in the season.

