Bournemouth fight back to draw 2-2 with Sheffield United

Bournemouth denied Sheffield United their second Premier League victory of the year when they fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

United looked set to earn three points at 2-1 when the clock struck 90 minutes but Bournemouth's Enes Unal equalised to pile even more pressure on the visitors' faint survival hopes.

The draw was just enough to move United off the bottom of the table, up one spot to 19th on 14 points — a point above Burnley who have a game in hand. Bournemouth are 13th on 32.

United are now 10 points from the safety zone.