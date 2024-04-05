Liverpool back on top as late goals seal win over Sheffield United

But the Reds were way below their best and an adventurous United side stunned the Anfield crowd shortly after halftime when a Connor Bradley own goal levelled the scores.

The visitors looked capable of hanging on for a shock point before a loose ball came out to Mac Allister in the 76th minute and he smashed a swerving right-foot effort into the top corner.

Gakpo then made sure of the points in the 90th as Liverpool took another step towards the perfect Klopp send-off as the manager prepares to leave at the end of the season.

"We had to dig very deep, but that is normal. Our attitude was good, the football was not great in a lot of moments," Klopp said. "Then Macca's goal was the complete game changer."

United are 10 points adrift of the safety zone and look set for a swift return to the Championship.