Halep questions long delay in doping hearing

"I didn't want to get out and talk because it was very emotional," Halep, who at the time described her failed test as the 'biggest shock of her life', told Tennis Majors.

"Actually, I couldn't handle it very well. But now I feel the need to speak out loud to my supporters, my fans, and to the public because I am sure they really want to know why it's taking so long and I really felt the need to do that."

Halep says she sent evidence about the contamination to the ITF in December and hoped her case would be heard by an independent tribunal in February but that it was postponed and then a new date in March had also been put back.

"The ITF requested that the hearing on March 24th should be cancelled. I did not agree with that because as the rule says, a player that is provisionally suspended is entitled to get an expedited hearing. Everything takes so long.

"I asked the ITF to lift my sanction to be able to play but they also refused it."

Halep says she has undertaken 10 tests since her positive result, with all of them coming back negative.

She now hopes to have a hearing in May but fears that may also be cancelled.