    বাংলা

    Halep questions long delay in doping hearing

    Both her A and B samples confirmed the presence of banned blood-booster roxadustat during the US Open last year

    Reuters
    Published : 28 April 2023, 07:59 AM
    Updated : 28 April 2023, 07:59 AM

    Former world number one Simona Halep has called on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to give her the chance to clear her name after she was provisionally suspended in October for failing a drugs test.

    The Romanian former Wimbledon and French Open champion was tested during last year's US Open and both her A and B samples confirmed the presence of banned blood-booster roxadustat.

    Halep strenuously denies knowingly taking a banned substance and says she has evidence which proves low quantities of the anti-anaemia drug entered her body because of an authorised supplement that was contaminated.

    In an interview with Tennis Majors, her first since learning of her failed drugs test, Halep said she has so far been denied her right to be heard by an independent court.

    "I didn't want to get out and talk because it was very emotional," Halep, who at the time described her failed test as the 'biggest shock of her life', told Tennis Majors.

    "Actually, I couldn't handle it very well. But now I feel the need to speak out loud to my supporters, my fans, and to the public because I am sure they really want to know why it's taking so long and I really felt the need to do that."

    Halep says she sent evidence about the contamination to the ITF in December and hoped her case would be heard by an independent tribunal in February but that it was postponed and then a new date in March had also been put back.

    "The ITF requested that the hearing on March 24th should be cancelled. I did not agree with that because as the rule says, a player that is provisionally suspended is entitled to get an expedited hearing. Everything takes so long.

    "I asked the ITF to lift my sanction to be able to play but they also refused it."

    Halep says she has undertaken 10 tests since her positive result, with all of them coming back negative.

    She now hopes to have a hearing in May but fears that may also be cancelled.

    "I believe that it's not fair to spend eight months without even being judged by the Tribunal. Emotionally, the whole period has not been easy," the 31-year-old Halep said."I'm not asking for special treatment. I just ask to be judged. How much longer is this going to take?"

    Halep says she has taken heart from the support of the public and her coach Patrick Mouratoglou who she says has stood by her through every step of the process.

    She says she is determined to come back and challenge for major titles again.

    "It made me feel stronger to come back and work harder to get back to the level that I was at before, and even higher," she said. "Until now, this is the hardest battle I've faced in my life and career. I really want to play again because I love this sport and I want to play for the big titles again."

    Roxadustat stimulates the production of red blood cells much like the prohibited substance Erythropoietin (EPO).

    Tennis
    RELATED STORIES
    Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - April 20, 2023 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakinaleaves receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during her round of 16 match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
    Rybakina retires with lower back injury in Stuttgart
    The Kazakh player won only one game in the opening set and called for a medical timeout in the second
    A man sits at a fixed odds betting terminal in a betting shop in London, Britain October 31, 2017.
    UK government to set out tougher gambling rules
    British media have reported the measures will include banning under-25s from betting more than 2 pounds ($2.49) per spin online
    Volunteers cart food donations from a local food bank through the Carpenters Estate in Stratford, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in east London, Britain, Mar 31, 2020.
    UK food banks give out record amount as rising living costs drive hardship
    Britons have been pressured for more than a year by high inflation which has outstripped pay growth for almost all workers
    Premier League - Arsenal v Southampton - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 21, 2023 Arsenal's Gabriel and Martin Odegaard react.
    Man City clash will not determine Arsenal's season: says Arteta
    Arsenal have lost their grip on the title race after securing draws in their last three games

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan