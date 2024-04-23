    বাংলা

    Top UN officials call on UK to reconsider plan to transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda

    The officials warned that the move would have a harmful impact on human rights and refugee protection

    Reuters
    Published : 23 April 2024, 07:29 AM
    Updated : 23 April 2024, 07:29 AM

    Two United Nations top officials on Tuesday called on the UK to reconsider its plan to transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda, warning the move would have a harmful impact on human rights and refugee protection.

    In a joint statement, Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, called on the UK to instead take practical measures to address irregular flows of migrants and refugees.

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Monday to start sending asylum seekers to Rwanda within 10 to 12 weeks as the upper house of parliament passed legislation that had been delayed for weeks by attempts to alter the plan.

