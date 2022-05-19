Eintracht beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties to lift Europa League title
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2022 04:11 AM BdST Updated: 19 May 2022 04:11 AM BdST
Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties on Wednesday to lift the Europa League title and win their first European trophy in 42 years.
Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp saved Aaron Ramsey's spot kick -- Rangers' fourth -- while Eintracht were flawless in their execution, scoring all five. The game had finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.
Joe Aribo had struck against the run of play in the 57th minute to give Rangers the lead, charging clear after a string of defensive errors and sliding the ball past Trapp.
The Germans, unbeaten in the competition going into the final and eyeing their first European title since 1980, bounced back as Rafael Borre snuck in between two defenders to turn in a Filip Kostic cross in the 70th.
The win also means Eintracht will be
competing in next season's Champions League despite finishing in 11th place in
the Bundesliga.
