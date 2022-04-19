PSG's Messi and Verratti to miss Angers clash due to injury
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2022 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 10:32 PM BdST
Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and midfielder Marco Verratti will miss Wednesday's league trip to Angers due to injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.
Messi has inflammation in his left Achilles while Verratti is out with a knee problem. Centre back Presnel Kimpembe will also miss out, with all three players set to be assessed again before PSG's game against Lens at the weekend.
"It will be an opportunity for the players who don't play much to get some game time and it will allow the youngsters to gain experience," said PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.
The 34-year-old Messi, who signed for the French side from Barcelona in the close season, has already missed a chunk of games this season due to injury and COVID-19, contributing eight goals in all competitions.
PSG, who have a 15-point lead over Olympique de Marseille at the top of the table, are on course for a record-equalling 10th league title.
