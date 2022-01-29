China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel
A total of 36 new COVID-19 infected were detected among Olympic Games-related personnel on Jan 28, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Saturday.
Nineteen were either athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Friday.
A notice on the Games' official website said 29 were found among new airport arrivals, while seven were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public.
