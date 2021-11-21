Peng Shuai appears at China event, WTA still concerned
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Nov 2021 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2021 10:40 AM BdST
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organised by China Open.
Peng can be seen among guests at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger, dressed in a dark blue jacket and white trousers, according to the pictures published on the event's official WeChat.
The former doubles world number had not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.
Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on her allegation. Peng's social media post was quickly deleted and the topic has been blocked from discussion on China's heavily censored internet.
World tennis bodies have expressed concern, with the Women's Tennis Association threatening to pull tournaments out of China. The United States and Britain have called for evidence of Peng's whereabouts and safety.
The issue of Peng's safety and whereabouts has emerged as China prepares to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February amid calls from global rights groups and others for a boycott over its human rights record.
Hu Xijin, the editor of state-backed newspaper Global Times, tweeted Peng's appearance at the tournament earlier on Sunday. The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.
Videos posted by Hu and a Global Times reporter showed her smiling, waving and signing autographs for children.
The 37-second video Hu posted appears to show Peng standing in a row of people being introduced to the audience. An announcer says, "Two-time Grand Slam champion, former world number one in woman's doubles - Peng Shuai!" She waves, smiling, and acknowledges applause.
Global Times chief reporter Chen Qingqing posted a 31-second video, apparently from the same event. Peng appears to sign oversized tennis balls for children and pose with them for pictures.
The authenticity of the images, which were both credited to Global Times staffer Cui Meng, could not be independently verified.
- Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
- Man Utd slump to 4-1 defeat at Watford
- Leaders Chelsea stroll past Leicester
- China’s Peng will reappear 'soon’: Global Times
- World Cup playoffs to be single leg games
- Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China: Pound
- Peng is not facing retribution: China editor
- Kardashian, Radrizzani help 130 Afghan female players fly to Britain
- Ragged Man Utd slump to 4-1 defeat at Watford
- Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as 10-man PSG stretch lead
- Pulisic back among goals as leaders Chelsea stroll past Leicester
- China tennis player Peng will reappear in public 'soon': Global Times editor
- World Cup intercontinental playoffs to be single leg games
- Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China, says Pound
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- ‘3 missing sisters’ want to live with their father: Police
- Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite Modi's U-turn on reforms
- FBI agents became CIA operatives in secret overseas prisons
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan