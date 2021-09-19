Explosive Bayern put seven past Bochum to go top

The Bavarians, who lead on 13 points from five games a point ahead of VfL Wolfsburg who play on Sunday, killed off the game in the first half and never took their foot off the gas in Bochum's heaviest defeat ever in the Bundesliga.

"I am very satisfied with both the result and our attitude," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"We had some problems in the opening minutes and Bochum had a couple of situations. But we recovered really well. We had good structure, made good attacking moves and created many chances."

Nagelsmann, in his first season at Bayern, is looking to extend their record title run to 10 consecutive league crowns.

"The aim of course is the 10th (straight) league title. I am new here and I want to pick up where my predecessors left off," Nagelsmann said. "The lads are ambitious and always ready to go to the limit."

Bayern opened their account with their first shot on goal when Leroy Sane curled a free kick over the wall in the 17th minute.

He then set up Kimmich for their second goal 10 minutes later with the midfielder latching onto Sane's clever cross into the box before turning on the spot and firing in.

Bayern, who beat Barcelona 3-0 in Spain earlier this week in their Champions League group stage opener, made it 3-0 in the 33rd with Serge Gnabry charging through to score.

Bochum's first half misery was complete when Vasillis Lampropoulos scored an own goal as he attempted to pass the ball in front of Bayern striker Lewandowski.

The Pole did get on the scoresheet in the 61st, tapping in from close range and becoming the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 consecutive home games.

Lewandowski, who set a Bundesliga record with 41 league goals last season, has already scored seven times in Bayern's first five league games so far this term.

With the home fans conducting Mexican waves in the stands, Bayern kept up the pressure, adding a sixth through Kimmich in the 65th before substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting drilled in number seven in the 79th to complete Bochum's misery.

Wolfsburg host Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday when Borussia Dortmund, in fourth on nine points, welcome Union Berlin.