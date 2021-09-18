Mbappe expected to be in PSG squad for Lyon clash
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Sep 2021 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2021 09:19 PM BdST
Kylian Mbappe is set to be included in Paris St Germain's squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 game at home to Olympique Lyonnais after picking up an ankle injury in the Champions League this week although he will face a last-minute test.
Coach Mauricio Pochettino said the France striker had been recovering well from the injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Club Brugge on Wednesday.
"He has trained with the group with some caution. We're happy with the evolution and tomorrow we will see how he responds," Pochettino told a news conference on Saturday.
Lionel Messi is expected to start with Neymar for his first game at the Parc des Princes after playing 30 minutes in a 2-0 win at Stade de Reims last month and the full game at Brugge.
PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with a maximum 15 points, seven ahead of Lyon who have won their last two games after a stuttering start to the season and beat Rangers 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.
The capital side will again be without ex-Real Madrid centre back Sergio Ramos, still recovering from a left thigh injury, and midfielder Marco Verratti who has not regained full fitness after picking up a knee injury on international duty with Italy.
