New Zealand cricket team refuses to travel to stadium in Pakistan on security concerns
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Sep 2021 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2021 04:43 PM BdST
New Zealand's cricket team refused to travel on Friday to the stadium in Rawalpindi where they were due to to play the first one-day international against Pakistan, citing security concerns, two Pakistani officials said.
"Our security officials and Pakistan cricket board has been trying to convince the team for hours, but that didn't work," said a top security official with direct knowledge of the security details on the visiting team.
Another Pakistani government official also told Reuters the team wasn't ready to enter the stadium on security grounds.
New Zealand is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 18 years to play three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.
More stories
- Majority of fans back more frequent World Cups: FIFA
- Pele ready for 'extra time' after leaving ICU
- PSG disappoint in Brugge draw
- Rodrygo earns Real Madrid win at Inter
- Messi handed first PSG start
- Biles testifies on FBI's handling of abuse case
- US Open women's final draws bigger audience than men's
- WADA to review cannabis ban for athletes
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh coach Jamie Day on forced leave after disappointment in tournaments
- New Zealand cricket team refuses to travel to stadium in Pakistan on security concerns
- FIFA says survey shows majority of fans back more frequent World Cups
- Pele ready for 'extra time' after leaving ICU
- Late Rodrygo strike earns Real Madrid win at Inter
- Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- RAB arrests Evaly MD, wife amid embezzlement allegations
- UGC launches COVID vaccine registration weblink for university students
- Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
- Matarbari: The next hub of power and port
- Hasina leaves Dhaka to join UNGA
- The new image makers
- Investors brace for a great fall in China
- ‘Alone and fearful’: A Bangladesh schoolgirl discovers all female classmates were married off in pandemic
- As Bangladesh heads back to school, many students are missing from classrooms