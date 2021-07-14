Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2021 08:20 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 08:20 PM BdST
Lionel Messi is set to extend his stay at Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal, with the Argentine talisman set to take a wage cut, La Vanguardia newspaper and ESPN reported on Wednesday.
Messi, Barca's all-time top scorer and appearance maker, technically ended his 21-year association with the club last month and is currently a free agent after his previous contract expired.
Since Joan Laporta took over as Barca president, the club has been trying to reduce their wage bill in order to keep Messi and stay within La Liga's strict financial control rules.
La Liga chief Javier Tebas said last week that Barcelona, which has a total debt of more than 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion), would not be shown any leniency.
Messi's last contract, signed in 2017, was the most lucrative in world sport according to a January report in newspaper El Mundo.
The club have been trying to rebuild the squad with Junior Firpo, Jean-Clair Todibo and Carles Alena being sold to make way for free signings Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia.
Messi, 34, won his first major international title with Argentina over the weekend when they beat rivals Brazil in the Copa America final.
Messi was elected the tournament's joint best player along with Neymar after finishing as the tournament's joint top goalscorer with four goals while he also topped the assists charts with five.
($1 = 0.8462 euros)
- Messi to sign new deal with Barca
- COVID cases found at Olympic hotel in Japan
- The dark side of chess
- UEFA investigating Wembley clashes
- La Liga may not allow Barcelona to keep Messi
- Hamilton condemns racist abuse of England players
- Italy face changing of the guard
- A day filled with noise and a silence
- COVID cases found at Olympic hotel in Japan as IOC hails 'historic' Games
- The dark side of chess: Payoffs, points and 12-year-old grandmasters
- UEFA investigating Wembley clashes, charge England FA after Euro final
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- F1 world champion Hamilton condemns racist abuse of England players
- Italy face changing of the guard, but one young, experienced head remains
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Kishwar, who ‘reimagined’ Bengali dishes in MasterChef Australia 2021, finishes third
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Experts see increased infection risks as Bangladesh suspends COVID curbs
- Bangladesh logs 210 virus deaths, 12,383 cases in a day
- Traffic, crowds swell on Dhaka streets on the final day of lockdown
- Bangladesh banking hours to return to normal ahead of Eid