Sterling and Havertz start in Champions League final
>> Reuters
Published: 30 May 2021 12:38 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2021 12:38 AM BdST
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was given a starting place in the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday with German Kai Havertz preferred to American Christian Pulisic for the London team.
City coach Pep Guardiola opted for Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of Joao Cancelo at left back and also left both Fernandinho and Rodri out of his midfield with Ilkay Gundogan the sole holding midfielder.
There was no place for either of City's centre-forwards Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus but it appeared to be an attacking line-up with Phil Foden likely to play in the 'false nine' role.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel opted for Ben Chilwell at left-back ahead of Marcos Alonso.
Teams:
Manchester City: 31-Ederson; 2-Kyle Walker, 5-John Stones, 3-Ruben Dias, 11-Oleksandr Zinchenko; 8-Ilkay Gundogan; 17-Kevin De Bruyne, 20-Bernardo Silva; 26-Riyad Mahrez, 47-Phil Foden, 7-Raheem Sterling.
Chelsea: 16-Edoard Mendy, 28-Cesar Azpilicueta, 6-Thiago Silva, 2-Antonio Rudiger; 24-Reece James, 5-Jorginho, 7-Kante, 21-Ben Chilwell; 19-Mason Mount, 29-Kai Havertz, 11-Timo Werner.
- Sterling, Havertz start in Champions League final
- English fans touch down in Porto
- European win to boost City’s Bid to match United’s global brand
- Porto locals fume over ease of COVID rules
- Putting women on equal footing at the Olympics
- In sailing, women are taking more than a seat
- It's not me versus Guardiola: Tuchel
- Guardiola and the ones that got away
- Sterling and Havertz start in Champions League final
- Dozens of planes packed with English football fans touch down in Porto
- Porto locals' fury as COVID rules eased for English football fans
- Champions League win would boost City's bid to match United as global brand
- Putting women on more equal footing at the Olympics
- In sailing, women are taking more than a seat
Most Read
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Father of Bangladeshi woman assaulted in India says he thought she was with in-laws
- Couriered into Bangladesh, LSD is sold online
- Fears for Bangladesh garment workers as safety agreement nears an end
- Bangladesh confirms first local cases of COVID variant dominant in India
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Bangladesh arrests six over gang rape on moving bus
- Bangladesh reports 1,043 new virus cases, 38 deaths in a day
- India arrests 6 suspects over sexual assaults on ‘Bangladeshi’ woman, viral video
- Meet the 12 high schoolers who won a New York Times scholarship