Varane double spares Real Madrid's blushes at Huesca
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Feb 2021 01:24 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2021 01:24 AM BdST
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane struck twice as his side came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at basement side Huesca in La Liga on Saturday and offer some respite to coach Zinedine Zidane.
Huesca took a shock lead against the Spanish champions early in the second half with a vicious strike in off the post from Javi Galan and nearly doubled their advantage moments later when Rafa Mir struck the bar.
Real pulled level in the 55th minute when Karim Benzema thumped a free kick off the top of the bar and the ball bounced perfectly for Varane to head home from close range, while the France defender then struck the winner, bundling over the line in the 84th following another free kick.
Zidane had lashed out at reporters in the build-up to the game over speculation about his future in light of disappointing results but the win took his side second in the standings on 43 points, seven behind Atletico Madrid who have two games in hand.
- Villa goal after 74 seconds enough to beat Arsenal 1-0
- Varane double spares Real Madrid's blushes at Huesca
- Griezmann leads Barca back from the dead to reach Copa semis
- Brighton stun Liverpool with 1-0 win at Anfield
- Real Madrid president Perez tests positive for COVID-19
- Messi hits goal 650 as Barca get revenge on Athletic
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- After years in government, Biden has a new perk: Air Force One
- Bangladesh starts nationwide vaccination drive Sunday
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- Four years after enthusiastic launch, ‘dot Bangla’ domain label draws little interest
- UN urges 'maximum restraint' as India farm protesters widen blockade
- Biden bars Trump from receiving intelligence briefings, citing ‘erratic behaviour’
- Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by pandemic
- International Criminal Court rules it has jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories
- Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban