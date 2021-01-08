Zidane isolating, missed training due to contact's COVID positive
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jan 2021 01:19 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2021 01:19 AM BdST
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is isolating after a close contact of his tested positive for COVID-19, Spanish newspaper ABC said on Thursday.
Real did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
The story in ABC said Zidane learned of the contact testing positive on Thursday morning and subsequently did not attend Real Madrid's training session ahead of Saturday's La Liga game away to Osasuna.
The report added that the Frenchman had undergone a COVID-19 test and is awaiting the result, although La Liga must approve his return to work as its protocols dictate that a person should isolate for three days and then get a negative test before returning to training or take part in a match.
