Real Madrid's Hazard sidelined with thigh injury

Hazard had to be replaced in the 28th minute of Saturday's shock home defeat by Alaves and has endured a torrid time with injuries since joining the club in 2019.

"Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed," said a club statement on Monday.

The 29-year-old Hazard has missed 36 games through injury for Real with a number of different issues and only made his first appearance of the season at the end of October due to an ankle issue. He then tested positive for COVID-19 this month.

He will likely miss next month's Liga matches with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, as well as the Champions League games with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Real will reach the knockout stage if they beat Shakhtar.