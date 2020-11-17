Sixteen positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Nov 2020 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2020 05:14 PM BdST
The Premier League said on Monday that 16 people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week, the highest number of cases in a single round since the new season began in September.
The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.
"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 9 November and Sunday 15 November, 1,207 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 16 new positive tests," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1814863.
A total of 68 people have tested positive for the virus in 11 rounds of testing this season.
There have been more than 1.3 million COVID-19 infections and over 51,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.
