Home > Sport

Bayern blow Barca away 4-1 in blistering first half

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Aug 2020 02:14 AM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2020 02:14 AM BdST

Bayern Munich annihilated Barcelona in a breathtaking first half display in their Champions League quarter-final on Friday, racing into an incredible 4-1 lead at halftime to move within reach of the last four.

Thomas Mueller gave Bayern the lead in the fourth minute.

Although Barca quickly replied with an own goal from David Alaba, the slick Germans went on to rip fresh holes through the Catalans, scoring three goals in the space of 10 minutes through Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and another from Mueller.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.