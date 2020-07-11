Collina says VAR must not show 'wrong idea of solidarity' with refs
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2020 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2020 02:28 PM BdST
Video Assistant Referees (VAR) must not show the “wrong idea of solidarity” by appearing to protect officials who make mistakes on the pitch, the head of FIFA’s Referees’ Committee has said.
Speaking at the World Football Summit, Italian Pierluigi Collina also stressed the importance of on-field referees using pitchside monitors during games to review decisions.
“Another thing to be considered (is) a sort of wrong idea of solidarity,” Collina said. “If you belong to a team, you always try to protect your team mates. If your team mate made a mistake you try to find everything to say ‘no, no, no, he was correct’.
“It’s a sort of friendship I’d say. Referees must understand the solidarity and friendship that they want to show is to tell their colleague ‘be careful, you might have made a mistake’.
“It’s better that you have another chance watching the incident on a monitor, you have assessed probably wrongly,’ so that finally you can avoid a mistake.”
Former World Cup referee Collina, 60, said wrong decisions taken in important games can “really kill a referee’s career.”
“VAR is a very important safety net,” he added.
The VAR was involved in controversy during the last round of Premier League matches, prompting Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho to say that match officials should be obliged to explain their decisions.
Mourinho was left baffled after Harry Kane was denied what looked a clear penalty early in the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, even though it was referred to the VAR officials.
On the same night Bruno Fernandes earned Manchester United a penalty at Aston Villa despite appearing to step on Ezri Konsa’s leg.
- Barcelona or Napoli ‘await’ Bayern
- Govt mulls resuming sports following health rules
- Experts warn of high-risk Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic
- Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test: Zidane
- Barca condemn Espanyol to relegation
- Liverpool on track for points record
- Villarreal beat Getafe
- Vardy earns Leicester point at Arsenal
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh home minister Sahara Khatun MP dies at Bangkok aged 77
- Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in 'fitting end' to marriage, Depp tells court
- Wife says not all news about Regent Hospital’s Shahed is correct
- Bangladesh blacklists Tapentadol painkiller as narcotic substances
- Erdogan signs decree allowing Hagia Sophia to be used as a mosque again
- COVID-19 advisory committee recommends Eid cattle market ban in four cities
- Mayor of S Korean capital found dead after writing apology to 'everyone'
- China bars US-Bangla flights from Bangladesh for a week over COVID-19
- How money propelled Shahid, wife Salina to parliament
- India sees more local coronavirus lockdowns as cases near 800,000