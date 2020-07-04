No days off for Liverpool under Klopp, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jul 2020 09:35 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 09:35 PM BdST
The hard work has not stopped for Premier League champions Liverpool under manager Juergen Klopp despite ending a 30-year wait for the league title, according to midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Liverpool clinched their 19th English top-flight crown last week with seven games to spare before losing 4-0 at Manchester City on Thursday.
“There’s no days off at all and there’s no tolerance for levels to drop,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the BBC.
“If they do from time to time, as a team we’re reminded that that’s not good enough and that’s not where we need to be to progress further.
“We need to do everything we can to try and stay where we are now and develop again because the league develops every single year and all teams strengthen.”
Oxlade-Chamberlain, 26, said the team had not had time to reflect on the title triumph as the focus is on winning their remaining six games, starting with Sunday’s home clash against relegation-threatened Aston Villa.
“Usually I guess when guys become champions, there’s one, maybe two games to go,” the England international added. “Once it’s done it’s holiday and it’s a whole time to reflect on the season.
“For us, it’s a bit of a strange one because we haven’t really had a chance to really sit back and take in what we’ve done for this season.
“But it obviously feels amazing to know that we made it over the line and we’ve got that silverware for the club.”
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- Bangladesh energy start-up SOLshare wins Ashden Awards for climate change innovation
- Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found
- Biman Bangladesh plans to fly Dhaka-Toronto direct from October
- ISPAB threatens to suspend internet services over VAT
- Bangladesh logs 3,288 new virus cases, death toll approaches 2,000
- Almost a third of COVID-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease: WHO
- Bangladesh exporters block India imports at Benapole port in tit-for-tat move
- bKash users can now send money to mobile phone users who don’t have account
- Author Makbula Manzoor dies at 81