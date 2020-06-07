Arsenal beat Charlton 6-0 in friendly
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jun 2020 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 10:19 PM BdST
Arsenal returned to action for the first time since the Premier League was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic as they beat Charlton Athletic 6-0 in a friendly at an empty Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Premier League clubs were this week given the all-clear to play friendlies ahead of the scheduled restart on June 17, following a three-month stoppage.
Arsenal hosted second-tier Charlton behind closed doors and with officiating roles carried out by club staff.
Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored before halftime while academy graduate Eddie Nketiah grabbed a second-half hat-trick. Joe Willock was also on target.
Arsenal, who are ninth in the standings, are away to Manchester City on June 17.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Former home minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
- Government plans to lock Dhaka’s Wari, Rajabazar down to limit coronavirus spread
- Govt plans to place virus 'hotspots' under lockdown amid pandemic
- Fire destroys warehouse linked to Amazon in Southern California
- Bangladesh confirms 42 new virus deaths, a daily record; cases surge by 2,743
- Square Hospital doctor Mirza Nazim Uddin dies from COVID-19
- Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing is first Bangladesh minister to catch COVID-19
- COVID-19: Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing flown to Dhaka
- Prime Bank's Tanjil Chowdury becomes youngest chairman of a private bank in Bangladesh
- After hardliners, Bangladesh’s first human milk bank hits COVID-19 hurdle