Asian Football Confederation suspends play in AFC Cup competition
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Mar 2020 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 09:44 PM BdST
The Asian Football Confederation has postponed all matches in the AFC Cup tournament, the regional body announced on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit sporting events around the world.
"Following the imposition of further preventive measures and travel restrictions by several national governments due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, ," the body said in a statement, "the Asian Football Confederation has decided today to postpone all AFC Cup 2020 matches until further notice."
Games in the west of Asia had already been suspended prior to the announcement. The decision means matches due to be played in March and April in the confederation's other four zones around Asia - south, central, south east and east - have now also been postponed.
The AFC Cup is the continent's second-tier club competition and features teams from countries such as Jordan, Lebanon, Singapore, Bangladesh and Tajikistan.
"The AFC will closely monitor the situation before deciding when to recommence the 2020 AFC Cup season," the statement said.
"The decision, which was also made in conjunction with the competing clubs and their respective member associations, is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participating players and teams, match officials and spectators as well as designed to protect the integrity of the competition."
The coronavirus outbreak has had a major impact on football across Asia, with the start of the Chinese Super League and the K-League in South Korea suspended indefinitely while Japan's J-League was halted after the opening round of matches.
The Asian Champions League, the region's leading club competition, has also been severely affected, with the schedule of the group phase thrown into disarray since the tournament kicked off in early February.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Asian Football Confederation suspends play in AFC Cup competition
- Euro 2020 Championship postponed over coronavirus: UEFA
- Copa America postponed to 2021, says CONMEBOL
- UEFA to delay Euro 2020 due to coronavirus
- The financial blow of the coronavirus on sports
- Australian sevens players tested for coronavirus, HQ disinfected
- India duo ready to put Olympic dream ahead of coronavirus concerns
- Real Madrid footballers quarantined after basketball player gets coronavirus
- Man City v Arsenal postponed after coronavirus contact
- Kane boost for Spurs and England as he resumes training
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
- New coronavirus can persist in air for hours and on surfaces for days: study
- Another Italy returnee tests positive for coronavirus
- Two foreign nationals denied entry into Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Two returnees fined for breaking quarantine in Shariatpur; locals besiege family in Bogura
- Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques over coronavirus
- Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave, Qatar Airways lays off staff
- Kill yourself if you fail to keep drains clean: minister to city workers
- China gives go-ahead for human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine: state media
- What Africa is doing to fight coronavirus