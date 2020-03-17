Home > Sport

UEFA to delay Euro 2020 due to coronavirus

UEFA will announce on Tuesday to postpone its Euro 2020 Championships in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The tournament will be delayed in an effort to permit domestic leagues to finish their seasons and avoid multibillion- euro hits to their business, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

