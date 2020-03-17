UEFA to delay Euro 2020 due to coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Mar 2020 03:02 AM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 03:02 AM BdST
UEFA will announce on Tuesday to postpone its Euro 2020 Championships in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
The tournament will be delayed in an effort to permit domestic leagues to finish their seasons and avoid multibillion- euro hits to their business, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
