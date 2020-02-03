Teenager Fati back among the goals as Barca see off Levante
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2020 04:12 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 04:12 AM BdST
Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati scored twice to lead his side to a 2-1 win at home to Levante in La Liga on Sunday, finding the net in a league game for the first time in more than four months.
Fati, 17, latched on to a superb crossfield ball from Lionel Messi and fired between the legs of Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez to give Barca a deserved lead on the half-hour mark.
The Guinea-Bissau-born forward promptly linked up with Messi again to double Barca's lead two minutes later, getting some good fortune as the ball bobbled through the legs of Fernandez and into the net.
Levante, who beat Barca 3-1 at home earlier this campaign, got a consolation goal in added time through Ruben Rochina and the forward had a chance to snatch an unlikely equaliser moments later but could not keep his shot under the bar.
The victory took second-placed Barcelona to within three points of leaders Real Madrid and ever so slightly eased the pressure on coach Quique Setien after last week's 2-0 defeat away to Valencia.
